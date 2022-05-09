Monday, 09 May 2022

More police

THAMES Valley Police now has more officers than ever before.

The total number at the end of March was 4,618, beating the previous high set in 2010.

Police and crime commissioner Matthew Barber said: “The additional 368 police officers recruited since 2019 will help to cut crime across the Thames Valley, reassuring our communities that it is a safe place to live.”

