Loved across the world

MARJORIE Neasham Glasgow, the Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, said: “The Queen reigned for longer than any other monarch in British history.

Across the world, she was a much-loved and highly respected figure recognised for her extraordinary sense of duty and commitment during a time of enormous change.

“She had a huge range of commitments and links. Here in Oxfordshire, she has been visitor of Christ Church College, the Oxford Cathedral Church of Christ, University College, St Antony’s College and Oriel College and patron of Henley Royal Regatta.

“Her Majesty was keen to encourage and thank individuals, organisations and businesses which promoted the British values of strong communities, innovative thinking and enduring commitment to betterment. Her Majesty and members of her family have visited hundreds of groups here in Oxfordshire and have personally thanked thousands of individuals.

“In recent years, the Queen’s interest in the environment was highlighted with her wish for a ‘green canopy’ of trees and hedges for all of Britain.

“Thousands of individuals and groups supported this initiative and planted hundreds of trees during her platinum jubilee year. In Oxfordshire this year, every new citizen was provided with a tree, a programme we hope to continue for years in honour of our remarkable Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen’s legacy of devotion to the country will be carried forward by her son, King Charles III. We offer him our support and commitment to continue the good work of the monarchy in building trust and strength across our communities.”