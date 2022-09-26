MEGAN LOCKLEY became Pangbourne Rotary Club’s youngest-ever speaker when she addressed members at their meeting on September 12.

Megan, 14, from Theale spoke about her life as an aspiring taekwondo champion, explaining the complexities of the sport and the hard work, dedication and expense involved.

She has been selected to participate in the taekwondo ITF World Cup next month in Koper, Slovenia, where she will be competing against 56 athletes from 21 other countries.

Members appreciated Megan’s accomplished talk and asked many questions, although for some reason they seemed reluctant to participate in a demonstration.

President Saerah Hopley presented her with a cheque to help fund her trip to Slovenia.

Megan and her father Jon were very appreciative.

We wish Megan good luck for when she takes part in a competition in Holland in May and the ITF World Championships in Finland in September next year.

To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/f/get-megan-to-the-itf-world-cup

Brian Davies