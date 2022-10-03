Queen’s passing: a young person’s view

I WAS fortunate enough to be able to be among the crowds for some of the events that occurred during the mourning period for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Ever since the nation was notified of the passing of the monarch on September 8, the news has evoked emotions of personal loss because she was such a constant for so many of us.

It felt like a loss in my own family even though we didn’t know her personally.

She was a huge part of our lives on television, radio etc and was, in many ways, at the heart of British culture.

Perhaps that is the reason that so many people came together in their communities to grieve for the Queen they had known all their lives.

Even though there were 10 official days of national mourning, the loss of the Queen will still affect us even though that period is now over.

On September 10 I went to see the proclamation of King Charles III at the Royal Exchange where there was a speech and a parade and for the first time I sang the words “God save the King”.

Like many others, I signed the book of condolence in St Paul’s Cathedral where I also lit a candle for our late Queen and prayed.

I then placed flowers in Green Park, which I found very emotional and moving, mainly because of the overwhelming amount of bouquets, showing how many people have been touched by the Queen and that I am not alone in my grieving.

I also stood underneath the plane in which the Queen’s coffin was transported and saw it land at RAF Northolt. I then stood at the entrance to the base where I saw the hearse with her coffin in pass us.

Yet the most emotional moment, perhaps the most emotional in my life, was when I saw the Queen lying in state on September 14.

I saw the coffin within the first two hours of opening and we had queued for five hours.

We made friends and formed a bond with the people around us in the queue. It was a memorable experience.

The Samaritans were talking to people in the queue to give support to those for whom the passing of the Queen had made their previous losses seem raw again.

When I bowed to Her late Majesty it felt a small act compared with her duty and service to this nation over so many years.

I left that special place crying and feeling very moved. The silence in the room and the emotions were so powerful I will never forget it.

After processing we hugged a meaningful goodbye to our queue buddies as we had all been on an emotional journey together.

The Queen’s passing has united people because she has been a rock for so many of us. Through her wise words on Christmas Day each year, and through the example of her faith, she has always reminded us that there is hope.

As she said: “Faith plays a key role in the identity of millions of people, providing not only a system of belief but also a sense of belonging.”

In a real sense, we felt she belonged to us.

On September 19, like many, we all watched the Queen’s funeral and procession on television, giving us all some sort of closure.

She has done so much for us as Queen. She was Defender of the Faith and supreme governor of the Church of England and was a great example of Christian values.

Being head of the Commonwealth, she brought together a family of nations united by friendship.

We at Shiplake College celebrated a service of thanksgiving in memory of the Queen, helping all students to process, reflect and understand the loss that we felt and offer gratitude for all that she has done.