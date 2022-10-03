Martyn James Read November 11, 1944-September 25, 2022

MARTYN James Read passed away peacefully at his home in Henley on the morning of Sunday, September 25.

Martyn, a writer and actor, was a Henley man through and through.

He and his sister Gillian were raised in Cromwell Road by their mother Hester.

Their father Cecil Baden died tragically at the end of the Second World War and the town hall bears his name in remembrance, something which Martyn was so proud of.

Dad had an abundance of stories about his early life in the Forties and Fifties and would tell them at every opportunity. We are so blessed to have a catalogue of photographs and film, TV and radio recordings.

How lucky we are and so proud, too, of all his achievements. Martyn embraced the changes of modern life, even though his heart remained in the Fifties.

He leaves his much-loved sister Gillian and children Maisie and Freya.

Martyn was loved by so many people and we are so glad he lived his last years in the place that meant the most to him, Henley-on-Thames. Sleep well, Dad.

Maisie and Freya Read