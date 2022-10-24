Parents donate two truckloads to food bank

PARENTS of children at Rupert House School in Henley have donated a record amount to the town’s food bank.

Each year, the independent school in Bell Street collects donations for the food bank in the run-up to its harvest festival service at St Mary’s Church.

This year, it has received around 100 bags and boxes from parents, its biggest ever total. Members of the Friends of Rupert House took all the donations to the food bank, which is run by Nomad at the d:two centre in Market Place, in a pick-up truck and needed two journeys.

School head Nick Armitage said: “The team at Nomad and I are so grateful to the children, staff and parents for their amazing generosity in support of the food bank.

“The children understand that being part of a community means helping others when they are most in need and they are very keen to do so in whatever ways they are able to. We are so grateful to benefit in many aspects from being part of the wonderful community in Henley and this is just one way of us playing our part.

“It is a real privilege to have been invited to join the Nomad advisory board and I hope there will be many other ways in which we as a school community can support the incredible work the charity does in Henley.”