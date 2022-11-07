Where and when to see organised firework displays this weekend

Friday, November 4

FIREWORKS display, Bottle & Glass Inn, Bones Lane, Binfield Heath, RG9 4JT, 6pm to 8pm

There will be a fire pit with jacket potatoes and chilli con carne or beans and cheese as part of the £10 ticket price.

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/

firework-display-tickets-414097696357

Saturday, November 5

FIREWORKS display at King Field, Wargrave, organised by 1st Wargrave scouts.

Food will be available from 5.30pm. The bonfire will be li at 6pm and the display will begin at 6.30pm.

Entry is via donations at the gate. Minimum suggest dontions of £10 for family of four.

PANGBOURNE Fireworks Fiesta, Pangbourne Primary School, Kennedy Drive, Pangbourne RG8 7LB, 5.30pm

Gates open at 5.30pm when the bonfire will be lit and there will be food, drink and entertainment. The fireworks display will start at about 7pm.

Tickets for school and youth tickets in advance cost £7.50 for adults, £2 for children aged two to 15, free for under-twos, £18 for a family ticket (two adults and up to three children). Public sale tickets cost £8.50 for adults, £3 for children, £20 for family ticket in advance (£10, £4 and £25 on the door).

fopps.org.uk/fireworks

BONFIRE and fireworks display, The Club at Mapledurham, Chazey Heath, Reading RG4 7UD, 4pm to 10pm

Featuring food stalls including a barbecue, a hog roast stand with a vegetarian option, indoor bar and coffee areas alongside entertainment.

theclubatmapledurham.com

FIREWORKS night, Danesfield House Hotel and Spa, Medmenham, 5.30pm

An evening of fireworks, hot snacks and cash bar. Fireworks display starts at 7pm, watch the display from the terrace.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £10 for under-12s.

danesfieldhouse.co.uk

OXFORDSHIRE County Council is reminding residents that the safest and most enjoyable way to celebrate is to attend a professionally organised public event.

However, if people do wish to have a display in their garden, trading standards gives the following advice:

• Only buy fireworks that are UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed), CE or BS EN 15947 marked compliant.

• Buy from reputable and licensed shops and ask advice before buying.

• Keep fireworks in a closed, metal box.

• Light the firework at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back.

• Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks.

• Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them.

• Never return to a firework that has not gone off and never throw used or unused fireworks onto a bonfire.

• Never drink alcohol while lighting a bonfire or setting off fireworks.

• Always supervise children and don’t give sparklers to a child under five.

• Keep the bonfire at least 18m away from houses, trees and hedges. There should be a barrier around the bonfire to keep spectators five metres away.

• Before lighting a bonfire, check it is stable and that there are no children or animals inside.

• Only burn dry wood. Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire and think about the direction of smoke travel.

• Keep some buckets of water nearby.

• Have consideration for those around you, including notifying neighbours who may have pets or farm animals.

Permitted firework hours

It is an offence to let fireworks off between 11pm and 7am except on November 5 when the cut off is midnight. It is also an offence to set off fireworks in a public place.

Anyone with concerns that retailers are not licensed to sell fireworks or are selling them to under-18s, call trading standards on 0808 223 1133.

To avoid harming hibernating hedgehogs and other wildlife, fence or check bonfires before lighting.

• Follow the British Hedgehog Preservation Society’s three-step plan to ensure the safety of hedgehogs:

1. Move the materials to clear ground on the day they’re to be lit

2. Check the pile carefully just before striking that match

3. Offer an escape route by only lighting from one side.

For more information, visit

www.britishhedgehogs.org.uk/charity