More police

Ann Jollye, tennis player, artist and carpenter (1937-2022)
Monday, 07 November 2022
MORE than 500 police officers have been recruited in the Thames Valley since September 2019, according to new government figures.
Henley MP John Howell said: “An additional 500-plus police on our streets will play a huge role in pursing criminals, keeping neighbourhoods safe, protecting victims and reassuring the law-abiding majority.
“It is only the Conservatives that can be trusted to keep Britain’s streets safe.”
07 November 2022
