Pianist to perform at Lights of Love event

A WOMAN from Henley whose husband was cared for by Sue Ryder in his final days is to perform at the charity’s winter remembrance event next month.

Anita Downing, a concert pianist who performs under her maiden name Anita D’Attelis, will be playing in memory of her late husband John, an award-winning press photographer.

She lived with him in Reading Road before he died in April 2020 from a type of lung cancer called mesothelioma.

The Lights of Love service will take place at the English Martyrs Church in Reading on the evening on Thursday, December 8. It will include readings, poems, live music and a moment for reflection and will be followed by refreshments and mince pies. The event will be led by the charity’s family support team and it is free to attend.

Ken Blanton, head of family support in the Thames Valley, said: “We recognise that this time of year can be more difficult when you are living with loss, so we hope that people will join our winter Lights of Love event to pay tribute to loved ones who are sadly no longer with us. When someone dies it can raise a range of emotions and we hope Lights of Love will give people a small measure of comfort and reassurance that they are not alone.”

Visitors can display something in dedication to the person of people they are remembering. For those who are unable to attend in person, there is also an online dedication wall at sueryder.dedicationpage.

org/lightsoflove2022