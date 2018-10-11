Model is runner-up

A WOMAN from Henley was a runner-up in a national beauty contest.

Lili Tuttle, 31, of Badgemore Lane, was one of five women in the final of Miss Pinup UK to find the country’s best vintage glamour model.

She competed under the name Darling Ms Lili.

As well as sporting a vintage look, the entrants were asked to demonstrate a special talent.

Ms Tuttle, a paralegal who has a degree in costume design, made her outfit, a cocktail-inspired dress, for the final, which was held in Bristol on Friday.

The contest has been held annually since 2013 and the public choose the finalists.

Ms Tuttle is married to Grant Wheatley, who runs a garden maintenance business.