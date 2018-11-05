Steel rail gantries ‘should be made more attractive’
METAL gantries installed along the railway line ... [more]
Monday, 05 November 2018
A TEA party hosted by Mencap will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, on Wednesday from 12.30pm to 3pm.
All are welcome and visitors are asked to make or donate cakes. Entry is free but donations to the disability charity will be welcome
05 November 2018
More News:
Steel rail gantries ‘should be made more attractive’
METAL gantries installed along the railway line ... [more]
Church in new appeal for funds after annexe costs soar
MORE donations are needed in order to complete a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say