Living Advent Day 9: Dancing Divas and Dudes

SINGING and dancing children entertained more than 100 people in Henley town centre on the ninth evening of the town’s Living Advent Calendar.

The event on Falaise Square opened with a performance by the chamber choir from Rupert House School in Bell Street.

The youngsters sang Silent Night, The Twelve Days of Christmas and We Wish You A Merry Christmas, the last of which the audience sang along to.

They were followed by boys and girls from the Steph’s Dancing Divas and Dudes performing arts school, who performed three routines choreographed to popular songs under the direction of Steph Maxwell, the school’s owner.

The first was a modern-style performance set to Answerphone by Banx & Ranx and Ella Eyre in which they wore pink and blue shirts bearing the school’s logo.

Another group then danced to an R&B version of the carol Deck The Halls while wearing green or red tops and sparkling skirts. Finally, all the children came together for a longer routine set to Extraordinary Merry Christmas by the cast of Glee.

The evening’s collections were in aid of Headway Thames Valley, a brain injury charity which meets at Brunner Hall off Greys Road in Henley.

It was held in partnership with Henley Scan, which gave out mulled wine and biscuits.