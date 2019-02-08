Henley Heroes awards return

THE Henley Heroes awards are back for a second year.

The awards, which are supported by the Henley Standard, were launched last year to celebrate those who make a positive difference to life in the town but aren’t always recognised.

A glittering ceremony, hosted by BBC Radio Berkshire presenter Andrew Peach, was held at Henley town hall in May, when 10 community champions were honoured out of more than 60 nominations.

A special glass trophy was presented to each winner before a surprise 11th went to Jill Hall, whose service to the community and to charity inspired the scheme.

This year there will be nine award winners — and this is your chance to nominate someone you think deserves recognition.

All you have to do to make a nomination is complete and send off the form printed here or do it online at http://bit.ly/HSHenley Heroes19

The closing date is Friday, April 12.

You can make as many nominations as you like — there are lots of unsung heroes out there!

The awards are open to all sections of the community, such as charity volunteers, carers and fund-raisers, or people who have faced adversity with great courage.

A winner and runner-up from each category will be chosen by a panel of judges.

This year’s awards will be presented at a special ceremony at the town hall on the evening of Friday, May 10 with a drinks reception, three-course dinner and entertainment. The categories are as follows:

GREENER HENLEY

ENVIRONMENT AWARDS

Business environment award

This award is for a business that is really helping the environment by introducing an initiative or campaign, perhaps run internally for the staff, or by them. Maybe it’s to do with waste or the business’s ethos. It could be how they do business as a whole.

Waste reduction/recycling

We have some amazing people in Henley who are flying the flag for waste reduction or recycling. Schools are running initiatives and educating children and businesses have taken extreme measures to reduce the amount of waste they generate but there is always someone behind all these schemes. Nominate them today!

HENLEY BUSINESS

PARTNERSHIP AWARDS

Entrepreneur of the year

This could be a start-up business or an inspirational initiative that has taken off. Or maybe it’s an entrepreneur who goes out of their way to support other businesses. We want to share wonderful entrepreneurial stories to encourage others and reward those who have had the courage to follow their dream.

Great place to work

Do you love your job? What makes it special? How do your colleagues and bosses support and encourage you? Do they put fruit in the fridge for you? Do they promote fitness and family time? Do you have an inspiring or unusual work ethos? Do they encourage you with excellent training and advancement schemes? Does everyone around you feel the same? Then you should vote for your company.

SPORTING AWARDS

Outstanding achievement

Has someone you know overcome adversity to reach the top? Maybe they just got to play again after an accident or injury or they are just one of the best and motivating people to be around. To receive an outstanding achievement award, it is not necessarily all about winning but the taking part and how you have got there.

Inspiring individual or coach

Has a coach really motivated you to take part and train super hard? Did someone help you after an injury? Is there someone who has been working behind the scenes in one of Henley’s many sports clubs for years who has had a hand in helping hundreds of children or athletes to take part in a sport, whether at international level or just for regular enjoyment? Nominate one of them as an unsung hero who has inspired you or others.

COMMUNITY AWARDS

Child of courage/young person of the year

Do you know a youngster who has shown outstanding bravery, helped others, or both? Now you can show how much you care for them by rewarding them with a Henley Heroes trophy.

Fundraiser/volunteer of the year

Do you know someone who volunteers to help everyone, or a charity that has been doing it for many years? Someone who just goes about their fund-raising or volunteering quietly but makes a huge difference? Please nominate them.

Local hero/community champion (education, schemes, emergency services, other)

This is an award to recognise inspirational people who light up someone else’s life. They may have saved someone, helped them or protected something that would otherwise no longer be here. Perhaps someone who has inspired children to read, write, or play music.Perhaps the first person at the scene of an accident who helped to save a life. There are so many local heroes please make sure that you nominate yours.

• The awards are organised by a committee led by Henley town and community manager Helen Barnett.