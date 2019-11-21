Phillip Schofield surprises charity with £20,000 donation

A HENLEY charity has thanked TV presenter Phillip Schofield following a generous £20,000 donation.

Schofield is a patron of the Chiltern Centre, which offers support to young adults with learning or physical disabilities.

He made the announcement on Wednesday (November 20) when he was interviewing Chris Evans on This Morning.

They were discussing Carfest, the UK’s biggest fundraising festival, alongside fellow presenter Holly Willoughby.

Evans revealed he had two cheques worth £20,000 from the funds raised at the annual event, which was founded by Evans in 2011.

Staff at the Chiltern Centre were “shocked and grateful” when they discovered Schofield had decided to select them as his chosen charity.

Paul Barrett, chair of the Chiltern Centre said, "We have been so lucky over the years to have the unwavering support of Phillip Schofield who has attended our events, supported our fundraising and been a fantastic patron to the charity.

“We have been quite overwhelmed by this wonderful news and are deeply grateful to Philip for thinking of us.

“As a small charity this £20,000 represents one tenth of the funds we require each year to keep our doors open, and will help us to continue to empower young people with disabilities to live life to the full.

“We would like to thank Phillip for this extraordinary gesture, as well as Chris Evans and, of course all those who were involved in Carfest, raising such a phenomenal amount of money for charities around the UK.”

Carfest is an annual family-friendly music and motoring show, which is held in Cheshire and Hampshire to raise funds for UK children’s charities.

This year, half of the money raised was given to Children in Need, while the Teenage Cancer Trust, Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity and Starlight Children’s Foundation were also selected to benefit.

Schofield, who has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, said: "Thank you Chris Evans and Carfest for the £20,000 you have so generously donated to the Chiltern Centre today on This Morning.

“What a wonderful surprise for me, but more importantly, them. They are ecstatic and congratulations on the £16.5 million you have so far raised for charity. Good luck with 2020.”