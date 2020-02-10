MP backs bridge lights plan

JOHN HOWELL has backed the plans to illuminate Henley Bridge.

In a letter to Clive Hemsley, the Henley MP said: “I am happy to confirm to you that I support the lighting up of the bridge at Henley.

“At a time when so many bridges are being lit up in London, I think it will add significantly to the brightness and gaiety of Henley.

“It may be that the council will need to look at hours during which the lights will work and the lights should not generate emissions and be environmentally friendly, but I do think this would be a good addition to the town.”