Monday, 10 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

MP backs bridge lights plan

JOHN HOWELL has backed the plans to illuminate Henley Bridge.

In a letter to Clive Hemsley, the Henley MP said: “I am happy to confirm to you that I support the lighting up of the bridge at Henley.

“At a time when so many bridges are being lit up in London, I think it will add significantly to the brightness and gaiety of Henley.

“It may be that the council will need to look at hours during which the lights will work and the lights should not generate emissions and be environmentally friendly, but I do think this would be a good addition to the town.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33