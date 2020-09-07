THE Henley and District Talking Newspaper service has re-started.

The organisation, which is run by volunteers, produces an audio version of the Henley Standard each week for people with sight problems.

The service, which started in 1982, was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To receive an audio copy of the newspaper, call Richard Hodgkin on (01491) 573192 or Caroline Green on 01628 826181.