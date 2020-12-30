Hawks skipper caught on camera proposing

THE co-captain of the Henley Hawks was unexpectedly caught on camera as he proposed to his fiancée at a remote beauty spot.

Jake Albon popped the question to Chantal Percival at the top of Mam Tor in High Peak, Derbyshire, during a Christmas Eve walk.

The moment was captured from afar by photographer Naomi Watson, who was out walking by herself and began snapping with a long lens when she saw Mr Albon drop to one knee.

Her images show Miss Percival raising her hands to her face in surprise and then bending over to embrace and kiss her fiancé. Ms Watson didn’t know the couple and was too far away to approach them so uploaded the images to Facebook in a bid to identify them.

The post was shared many times and was spotted by a friend of Mr Albon’s, who tagged him in them and congratulated him.

The couple are both teachers at Moulsford Preparatory School and have been together for more than two years.

Mr Albon, 28, who teaches science, told the BBC that the discovery of his romantic gesture was “unreal”.

He said: “It’s so nice that someone managed to capture it. It’s a great way to end such a strange year. We’ve spent more time than ever together this year, at work and at home, and it hs been incredible having Chan with me along the way.

“I really don’t know what I would have done without her.”

Miss Percival, 35, who grew up in Woodcote and is the prep school’s head of French, said: “It was a complete surprise.

“It was freezing cold and Jake took me to Mam Tor because I like walking.

“Despite being with Jake the whole time throughout the lockdowns and the difficult year we have had, I still said ‘yes’ and I am very happy that I did.”

Mr Albon also captured the moment on video by pretending to take a selfie on his mobile phone.

The couple plan to marry next year.