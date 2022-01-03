John Howell: New Year Message

WILL the glass be half full or half empty for 2022? That is the honest reflection we must all make as we leave 2021 behind and try to move on.

Personally, I think the glass is half full and I, for one, start the year with bags of optimism.

I wish everyone the very best for the coming year, especially good health.

I thank all those who have looked after us both within the health service and outside it. They have truly done a sterling job.

I also pay tribute to those who have put up with so much horrendous messaging and intimidation when most have done nothing more than try their best to do their job.

Some events, though, have really stood out. Remembrance Day in both Henley and Thame were well attended and very special events.

It was difficult not also to remember all those we have lost in the last two years in particular as well as those we lost in war.

I am sure the Royal British Legion will not mind my extension of our remembrance. I am sure the same can be said right across the constituency.

It was also a sad year as we said goodbye to the Duke of Edinburgh and remembered his service and dedication to the Queen and the country.

But as we look forward to 2022, I have some firm wishes in mind:

Firstly, above all, I hope we learn to deal with covid-19 in an even better and smarter way.

There will be other variants for sure and let us hope we continue to deal with them successfully.

Secondly, I hope that we can show real progress in dealing with climate change and that we do so in a way that enhances our joy of living.

Thirdly, I hope that we can learn to live with each other in a better way.

This may seem like motherhood and apple pie but I wish that mutual trust could be restored right across society and that we recognise the impact that the absence of this has caused for many.

My best wishes to you all for 2022.