REMAP is a UK charity with skilled volunteers who custom-make equipment for disabled people, helping them achieve independence and a better quality of life.

Jessie spends a lot of time in her wheelchair and loves to experience motion, so her mother Jane contacted Remap’s MakeAbility service to see if a rocking device could be invented for her.

Remap soon came up with a device that converts Jessie’s wheelchair into a rocking chair. Once in place on the rockers, the wheelchair is secured by retaining pins and Jessie can be gently rocked back and forth.

The invention was taken to Jessie’s home for a trial before the final adjustments were made.

The rocker worked perfectly and Jessie was so happy with it that it was difficult to prise it away to finish and paint. Jane said: “What better gift than the gift of laughter?”

There are five Remap MakeAbility engineers in the Henley Standard’s circulation area.

They enjoy solving problems for clients of all ages, whether it is making simple things like long-reach window openers, bespoke access ramps, washroom access steps, or more complex projects often worked through in consultation with occupational therapists or physiotherapists.

All gadgets and equipment are provided entirely free of charge.

For more information, please call Remap case officer Robert Monk on 07790 127123 or email him at berks.caseofficer@

remapgroups.org.uk