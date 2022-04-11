Monday, 11 April 2022

Hall Place Equestrian Centre

HALL Place instructor Ruth Chance is taking a well-earned retirement from teaching.

She is a much-loved instructor, colleague and friend and we will all dearly miss her.

We hope Ruth may still occasionally take a few lessons and call in regularly for a cuppa.

Ruth has been at Hall Place for more than 20 years and gained her teaching qualifications while training here.

She has coached pupils for equine careers, British Horse Society stages, riding and road safety, progressive riding tests and the trainee helper scheme.

Ruth has great empathy with clients and enabled many Riding for the Disabled clients to enjoy riding and excluded children with emotional difficulties to join alternative education in the BHS Changing Lives Through Horses scheme. She has given much confidence to beginner and novice adult riders. Children who started as tiny tots have progressed from beginners to novice to intermediate to advanced, to competing, to loan, to owner-riders.

As a show sponsor and supporter, Ruth has encouraged riding school clients and liveries to become successful competitors in all disciplines.

Thank you from the hundreds of riders you have helped to enjoy this great sport. Thank you from the whole Hall Place team past and present. We will miss you and wish you all the very best.

Emma Sumbler, office manager

