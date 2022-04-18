Caravan owners join Queen's environmental initiative

OWNERS at Hurleyford Farm Caravan Park planted an oak tree in support of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to mark her platinum jubilee. Charles Mather, one of the longest-serving customers, planted the tree. He has been holidaying at the park for more than 30 years. Hurleyford Farm is a family-run holiday home park situated on the south bank of the River Thames, midway between Henley and Marlow. All customers own their caravans which are set in private gardens in the park. The park is teeming with wildlife and the owners have been awarded the David Bellamy Gold Conservation Award for more than 20 years and are participating in the Pledge for Nature this year