E-scooters problem

RESIDENTS of Caversham have been told by police that it is up to them to stop the illegal use of electric scooters on public roads.

The issue was raised at the annual meeting of Caversham and District Residents’ Association.

Electric scooters, or

E-scooters, can reach speeds of up to 26mph and can currently only be used legally on private land.

Inspector Sarah Sanderson, of Thames Valley Police, told the meeting: “I get a lot of emails about

E-scooters and I’m going to honestly say to you we don’t have the answer.

“I think it’s fair to say that 80 per cent of the people using them are upstanding members of the community, ignorant of the fact that they are illegal.

“I stopped a man on one the other day and he was so excited as he had just got a job which he could only get because of his scooter but I had to take it away from him.

“The way to stop E-scooters is through word of mouth. It will be through you as a community educating others in the community that they are illegal.”

The meeting was the association’s first in-person gathering since November 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic and was attended by about 40 people.