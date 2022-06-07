Volunteers plant up flower beds in colours of Ukraine

TWO flowerbeds in Sonning Common have been planted up in the colours of the Ukraine flag.

The Sonning Common Village Gardeners refresh the beds outside the village hall on the first Sunday of June every year.

This year, the volunteers made a display dedicated to Ukrainian refugees. The beds were planted with blue salvia, yellow marigolds and a blue lobelia in the middle.

The hanging baskets on the hall were also planted up.

Half of the plants were donated by the hardware store Heath & Watkins in Wood Lane and the other half were bought using donations.

Andrea Baple, who has been with the group for 10 years and came up with the idea, said: “This is special. I hope it will help make Ukrainians who walk by feel more welcome and supported.

“It makes it even more special that it’s on platinum jubilee weekend where people are getting together again after a long break.”

Paul Wat, who suppports the group, said: “We have refugees in the village and nearby villages.

“With this, we’re raising awareness of the issue and making sure people think about it.”

The Village Gardeners meet on the first Sunday and third Thursday of each month outside the post office for an hour to plan their next work.