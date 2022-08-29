Monday, 29 August 2022

29 August 2022

Walking wonder

Walking wonder

INTREPID John Green was in full flow on Wednesday morning as he started the second day of his latest charity walking challenge.

The 87-year-old army veteran from Maidensgrove, who is president of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, is walking 70km in 70 hours dressed as a First World War soldier to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

He was spotted walking against the traffic on a road near Cookley Green at about 8.30am by a Henley Standard reporter on their way to work.

When our man slowed to say hello, John smiled, gave a thumbs up and cried, “Good to see you” before returning his focus on the oncoming cars.

29 August 2022

