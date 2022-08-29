Walking wonder

INTREPID John Green was in full flow on Wednesday morning as he started the second day of his latest charity walking challenge.

The 87-year-old army veteran from Maidensgrove, who is president of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, is walking 70km in 70 hours dressed as a First World War soldier to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

He was spotted walking against the traffic on a road near Cookley Green at about 8.30am by a Henley Standard reporter on their way to work.

When our man slowed to say hello, John smiled, gave a thumbs up and cried, “Good to see you” before returning his focus on the oncoming cars.