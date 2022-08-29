Monday, 29 August 2022

29 August 2022

Ambulance service promises to improve response times

Ambulance service promises to improve response times

SOUTH Central Ambulance Service has promised changes after its response times were found to require improvement.

The Care Quality Commission also found the safety and parts of the service were inadequate.

It said key areas of improvement were safeguarding, serious incident management and acting on staff concerns.

However, it also said the service was effective, caring and used resources productively. The service has pledged to increase crew capacity, improve the process of handling serious incident reviews and enhance equipment checks.

POLL: Have your say

