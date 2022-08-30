Ukrainian families given free river trip on key day

REFUGEES from Ukraine were taken on a river trip in Henley to mark their country’s Independence Day.

Henley Lions Club sponsored the trip on the Rivertime Boat Trust’s vessel Rivertime, which was organised by skipper Lucy Herbert.

She came up with the idea after driving a Ukrainian woman who had been hitch-hiking a lift to Henley.

She then contacted Mother Sister Daughter, a support network for Ukrainian mothers and their children, to set up two trips, one on Wednesday last week and the other a week earlier.

Miss Herbert said: “Henley Lions have been so supportive of us and were delighted to do this. It seemed like the obvious thing to do and it worked really well.”

The boat went upstream from the River & Rowing Museum jetty through Marsh Lock to Shiplake then back downstream past Temple Island to Hambledon Lock before returning to the starting point.

Chris Spencer, another Rivertime skipper, said the Ukrainians enjoyed themselves.

“They have gone through so much distress, separated from their families and husbands,” he said. “We explained what they were seeing and they asked a lot of questions about the types of trees and the boats at people’s houses and they seemed so interested in the swans.”

Katya Kriachko, who arrived in Henley in July, was on the boat with her 12-year-old daughter and four-year-old son.

She said: “This trip was amazing. The views were beautiful and our captains were so kind.

“It touches my heart that people are supportive and are helping again and again. I want to say a big thank-you to everyone who was involved in making this happen.

“With it being Independence Day, it really makes you realise how much you miss home. My emotions have been like a rollercoaster, being sad and missing Ukraine but also happy at being so supported and being in such a nice place.

“ This trip has really helped us to feel calmer and balance the emotions. It makes us feel warm to know how many people want to help you.”

Gemma Birch, who launched Mother Sister Daughter, said: “This was a wonderful opportunity for our Ukrainian friends to make some lovely memories and new friends. Everyone who has arrived from Ukraine has a unique story and the challenges are daily for them. Lots of them are coming to the end of their hosting offers so September will be the start of a big re-hosting requirement and more upheaval and displacement for them.

“This boat trip was a wonderful opportunity for them to escape their thoughts for a couple of hours and gently reflect on what I feel will be, for a lot of them, a bitter-sweet day.

“We are constantly astonished at how generous and supportive our lovely local residents and charities have been.”

Ian Tritton, community service chairman at Henley Lions Club and a former Rivertime skipper, said: “I think the smiles on their faces says it all. They almost queued up to say thank you.”

Meanwhile, a clothes swap organised by Mother Sister Daughter raised £250. Ukrainian families who attended the event at Trinity Hall in Harpsden Road were able to pick out items free while others paid £6 and brought five items to swap.

Ms Birch said: “The whole idea was to enable our Ukrainian friends to ‘shop’ freely in a very informal, social environment.”