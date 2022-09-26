School honoured for keeping pupils active with sport

STOKE Row Primary School has achieved the School Games platinum mark award.

The government-led award scheme was launched in 2012 to recognise schools’ engagement in games and to celebrate keeping young people active.

The school’s achievements in the last academic year included girls’ football year 5/6 — South Oxfordshire winners; mixed tennis year 5/6 and boys’ football year 3/4 — both school partnership winners; girls year 3/4 partnership cross-country series — runners-up.

The school’s running club had a record attendance and 95 per cent of pupils attended at least one sporting event during the year.

Headteacher Charlotte Whittle said: “We are really delighted to receive this award as it recognises our longstanding commitment to sport. For a small school to achieve such a prestigious award it is a big achievement. We run a range of after-school clubs, including running, multi-sports and tennis.

“I’d particularly like to thank Laura Poulton for the huge amount of time she puts in to making sure children have the chance to play sports and compete against different schools.

“Our vision is for all our children to shine like stars. For some who find other bits of the curriculum difficult, sport can really help them do that.

“We believe in the power of physical activity and sport as a school and give opportunities to those young people that need it most either as a participant, leader, official or volunteer.”

She also thanked Chris Lee, Laura Shaw and Matt Samuel.