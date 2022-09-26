Warm libraries to be offered to vulnerable

PEOPLE in Oxfordshire who have started to plan ahead for a difficult winter due to the cost-of-living crisis are to be offered help by the county council. The council’s cabinet has agreed plans to help people, particularly the vulnerable, with emergency welfare and council tax support.

The council says it will offer warm places, such as libraries, to people who are not able to heat their homes adequately this winter.

There is also a plan to offer grants to community venues that agreed to open for a set time each week.

Council leader Liz Leffman said: “The winter ahead looks incredibly difficult for people of all ages, backgrounds and incomes and for businesses and organisations too. Prices for many essentials are rising steeply and the cost of energy is a particular concern. The rise in the energy price cap occurs at the start of October and very soon thereafter the coldest months of the year will be upon us.”