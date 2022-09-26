Sculptures raise £4,182 for Greys Court

SCULPTORS raised £4,182 for Greys Court with an exhibition at the National Trust property.

Members of the Oxford Sculptors Group held their annual show there in June and July with 15 per cent of sales from the artworks going to the venue.

The five-week exhibition featured about 150 sculptures by 24 artists with pieces in both the grounds and the Cromwellian Building.

This year, the group took £27,900 in total sales, which was down on last year’s record total of £47,623. Keith Appleby, who chairs the group, said: “Sales were clearly impacted by the economic downturn but we were nevertheless delighted at the outcome and at once again being able to pass a significant amount to Greys Court.

“The show has become the highlight of our group’s year and is by far the most successful of the various shows we display at. The lovely gardens and the gracious old Cromwellian building are an ideal setting for displaying our work.”

Greys Court general manager Rob Hayes said: “It is one of the highlights of the year for me, bringing a different dimension to the gardens and in the spirit of Lady Brunner’s support of the arts.”

The exhibition was launched in 2017 when John Nichols, vice-chairman of the group and a volunteer at Greys Court, suggested a collaboration.

Since then, it has brought in £182,000 in sales with £26,000 going to Greys Court. This money goes towards the conservation and maintenance of the property and grounds.