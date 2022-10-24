Business needed to run PO

THE Post Office wants to have a new permanent branch in Goring.

It is advertising for a successful retailer in the village to incorporate a “Local” into their business to run over the same opening hours.

The layout and design of the counter would be agreed with the business to suit its needs.

The Post Office says a business could earn between £17,100 and £19,000 a year by running the service.

The Post Office previously had a branch in the McColl’s store in High Street but this closed in June ahead of the closure of the shop itself.

At the time, parish council chairman Bryan Urbick said the closure was the latest example of the village losing critical services following the closure of its two banks.

A mobile post office has been running since then, from a van outside the Westholme Store, which is known as Jack’s, in Wallingford Road, on Mondays and Thursdays from 8am to 10am.

The closing date for applications is November 12.

For more information and to register your interest, visit,https://runapostoffice.

co.uk/branch/goring-post-office-reading-rg8-9at?

search_term=RG8%200AA