31 October 2022

15 bags of rubbish collected in two hours

15 bags of rubbish collected in two hours

A GROUP of volunteers cleared rubbish at Park Corner, near Nettlebed, on Saturday.

The 11 litter pickers filled more than 15 bin bags while collecting along the main road between Nettlebed and Watlington in about two hours.

Afterwards they had tea, coffee and cake at Swyncombe Cricket Club pavilion with fellow volunteers from Cookley Green.

Organiser David Crowther said: “We do this a couple times a year and have been doing so for about the last four years. Cookley Green has been doing it for much longer.

“On the main road there is a continuous stream of litter and it doesn’t look great. If we don’t keep on top of it, things get really bad. There have been four tyres left in the last six months, essentially dumped in the woods. We have picked up so many car parts we could probably make a car.

“We had tea and biscuits afterwards, so it turned out to be a bit of a social occasion.”

South Oxfordshire District Council provided the litter pickers and bags.

