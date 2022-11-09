Village post office run by same family for 75 years

RESIDENTS of Ipsden celebrated the 75th anniversary of the village post office.

Ann and Herbie Small opened the branch in 1946 inside a corrugated Nissen hut which had been used during the Second World War.

The couple had two children, Shirley and Martin, before they relocated to a building in The Street in 1960.

When they passed away, their daughter took over the post office and she is still there today.

To mark the anniversary, people gathered outside the shop and presented her with flowers and cards.

Ms Small, who is now 68, said: “It’s nice of people to come and celebrate the anniversary, particularly on a rainy afternoon when they didn’t need to come out. It brings back lots of memories. I know everyone in the village because of this place and it’s really lovely. The village is part of our family. People come here just to chat.”

Her brother, now 62, is an antique restorer who helps with collecting stock and runs the counter when she can’t. His wife Mandy is in charge of admin and making orders.

Mr and Mrs Smart and Ms Smart live in the post office building and Mrs Smart’s mother Ann Dodson lives in an extension which was built after the couple were married 40 years ago.

Mr Small said: “I’m very pleased we’re still running. If my parents were here, they’d be so proud.

“We’ve had many celebrations here and it has also been a place for village organisations to meet.” Village Michelle Paisley said: “This is a pillar of our community. I don’t know what I’d do without Shirley and all the family.”

Parish councillor Heather Llewellyn, who helped organise the celebration, said: “Martin and Shirley are the backbone of the village.

“During covid, they would find things people needed and order them specially and send home deliveries to people who needed it.

“We’re so lucky we’ve still got them as a wonderful and hardworking family. They look after us and Shirley is who people go to.”

Ms Small also received a congratulations card signed by all the parish councillors.

Council chairman Nick Miller wrote in it that 75 years was a “marvellous” achievement, adding: “Thank you from Ipsden Parish Council and on behalf of the whole village.”