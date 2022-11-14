Sixth-form girls nominated for award for musical in aid of refuge charity

A GROUP of sixth-form students from a school in Caversham have been nominated for an award after staging a musical that raised more than £1,500 for charity.

Four girls from Queen Anne’s School in Henley Road are finalists at the RoundTable Global Youth Awards 2022 after casting, rehearsing, directing and acting in a production of Legally Blonde in March.

Claudia Mowat, Esther Bausor, Paris McKenzie-Grey and Madeleine Deeks are shortlisted for the creativity and innovation category.

Esther, 18, from Henley, said: “We were really shocked when we heard as it was so long ago and the buzz had all died down.

“To be given something at this stage is just incredible and I couldn’t be prouder.”

The four girls began casting for the musical in November last year after deciding they wanted to raise money for Trust House, a refuge for abused women and children. Esther said: “Following the pandemic, lots of charities are struggling and we knew this was something we could do to help.

“We chose the play because it has a strong message as there is a scene when the main character is sexually assaulted.”

More than 25 girls from lower sixth were involved in the production and rehearsals were held twice a week.

Esthe rsaid: “We had some dancers and a couple of singers who were used to performing but we had to teach the fundamentals of acting to most of the girls.

“We found that a lot were reluctant to show their skills initially but once they got a bit of confidence, many had talent that even they didn’t know about. We also had to keep it fun. It was hard but worth it in the end.”

The group had a limited budget, so asked students to donate costumes and decorated the pink doors of the set themselves with paint from the art department. The show ran for three days at the independent girls’ school’s performing arts centre.

About 200 people attended each night, including staff, parents, teachers and members of the charity whom the girls had invited.

Tickets were free but the students asked for donations and sold refreshments at the intervals.

Esther, who played the main character Elle Woods, said: “It was so rewarding after the months of hard work. None of us had ever performed in front of an audience so big.

“The whole thing was definitely worth it and there was a sense of happiness that radiated out into the crowd.”

The winners of the awards will be announced at a ceremony at the Camden Club in London tomorrow (Saturday).

Seven students from Queen Anne’s who have been running a homework club for young children from the Reading Refugee Support Group have also been nominated for an award.