Monday, 07 December 2020

Short story competition

BUDDING writers are invited to take part in a short story competition.

Oxfordshire County Council will turn the three winning entries into e-books which will be available to download.

This is the seventh year the competition and this year has a category for young children for the first time.

The competition is free to enter and the categories are ages five to 11 and 12 to 17 as well as adult. Entries must be submitted by February 21 and each entrant can submit up to two stories.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3od6B9K

