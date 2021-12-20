Cordon bleu: a celebrity chef helped a care home in Sonning Common choose the winner of its Christmas card competition. Antony Worrall Thompson, who runs the Greyhound pub restaurant in Gallowstree Common, visited Abbeycrest in Kennylands Road. He was invited to choose the winner out of about 100 cards made by children from Sonning Common Primary School and Bishopswood Special School, both in Grove Road, and St Andrew’s Pre-School in Albert Road. The winning cards will be printed and sent to the residents’ families and friends as well as to businesses and schools in the village. Worrall Thompson, 70, who is best known for Ready Steady Cook, chose two winning cards, one with a green snake wearing a Christmas hat and another with golden star stickers and gift-shaped stamps. He also gave a “special mention” to a third card with a mushroom, grass and a yellow flower. He said: “The snake really caught my attention – it has a nice smile on its face and shows the naughty side of Christmas. The second card is nicely put together but it’s more about the technique than the art. With the third card I love the mushroom. It doesn’t have a Christmas theme but it needed a mention.” He said he was happy to visit the home, adding: “It’s nice to think about others, especially with the trouble care homes have had over the last 18 months.” George King, customer relations advisor at the home, said: “Previously we’ve had the manager of the home choose the winner or a member of the parish council or the Fish charity. As Antony runs the Greyhound down the road, I thought of him and he kindly agreed to come and judge for us. It’s exciting to get the community back into the home in some kind of manner. The residents are looking forward to getting families and friends back into the home on a regular basis.”