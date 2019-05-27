Neighbouring parish won’t give £10,000 towards plan rewrite

HARPSDEN Parish Council is refusing to contribute £10,000 towards updating its joint neighbourhood plan with Henley.

The town council has requested the sum on several occasions as the document, which passed a referendum in 2016, must be revised to reflect increased housing demand.

It names 11 sites where about 500 homes should go to meet Government targets by 2027 but under South Oxfordshire District Council’s new Local Plan this could increase by 156 extra units by 2034.

The councils must identify landowners who could offer additional sites and study the impact the extra homes might have on roads, schools and other infrastructure.

But Harpsden council says it can’t fund this because it will be paying for measures to offset the impact of houses earmarked in the existing plan.

It has agreed to put money towards chicanes and other anti-speeding measures in Gillotts Lane in Henley plus the main road through Harpsden and the narrow single track between Harpsden Way and Reading Road, also in Henley.

These are needed as 170 homes are being built at the Highlands Park development off Greys Road and the parish council fears the new residents will take a short cut through the village to the Tesco supermarket off Reading Road.

It hasn’t decided how much it will contribute as the total cost of the work has not yet been confirmed but says Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, says it can’t afford the full amount.

At a meeting of Henley Town Council’s neighbourhood plan committee on Monday, Harpsden council chairman Kester George said he couldn’t spare money for anything else as improving those roads was the main priority. He said: “The county council’s performance has been, frankly, disgraceful, although we accept it’s short of money and staff.

“We’ve agreed to fund the work to a certain level and are waiting to see how far that will take us.

“Until this is completed, we’re not prepared to release any money as we aren’t sure whether we’ll have any.

“Indications are that we will be able to contribute to the neighbourhood plan but we just don’t know as the highways department has not been helpful.”

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett, who chairs the committee, said Harpsden received more in statutory contributions from developers under the neighbourhood plan so ought to have enough money.

He said people were unlikely to drive to Tesco via Gillotts Lane as it was steep and awkward to navigate.

He said: “Might I ask you to recognise that when you next meet? You’re being totally unfair when you look at the amount of money that Henley has put into this.”

Councillor George replied: “I don’t think it’s as unfair as the disproportionate number of houses which Harpsden has taken but I agree that we should contribute if we are able.

“However, Highlands Park threatens Gillotts Lane and until there is money to offset it, the view of my council remains unchanged.

“It is the shortest route to Tesco and with traffic increasing at the bottom of Greys Road more people will be tempted to use it.”

After the meeting, he said: “The highways department initially said we wouldn’t have to pay anything but now they’re suggesting we will.

“We haven’t made any payments yet but have committed to funding traffic consultants who will come up with the designs.

“We don’t know how much it will ultimately cost and I think anyone facing an indefinite liability would be justifiably anxious about spending any more on top.”