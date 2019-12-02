Julia Wassell, Wycombe (Wycombe Independents)

Julia Wassell (Wycombe Independents)

I HAVE been a district and county councillor since 1997. I am deputy leader of the opposition on Buckinghmshire County Council. I have been a school governor at four local schools. My professional career has been in mental health services. Walking is my hobby.

Wycombe has been my lifelong home and I have a great affection for the area. Wycombe town, though, has become an unwelcoming environment with congestion, pollution and neglect.

I would recruit a youth task force to improve the area, removing graffiti, litter and fly-tipping. I would be tough on violent crime — nobody should be carrying knives, guns and weapons on our streets.

Austerity has decimated public services and yet the taxpayer has to pay up while services deteriorate with serious consequences. I pledge to prioritise the NHS and adult social care services and carers support.

I voted remain and would not support a no deal Brexit.