Imogen Shepherd-DuBey, Reading East (Liberal Democrats)

Imogen Shepherd-DuBey (Liberal Democrats — To Stop Brexit)

I WAS born in Reading and am a member of Wokingham Borough Council, which covers the eastern part of the constituency. I work in the IT industry.

The Lib-Dems are unique among the major parties in that we are united in supporting the UK remaining part of the European Union and this has been a long-term consistent view for us.

We don’t feel we need to negotiate a new deal because being part of the EU is the best deal there is. In the event of a referendum on any Brexit deal, all Lib-Dems will be campaigning to remain part of the EU.

We cannot deal with big problems such as Climate change or international terrorism without the support of our EU neighbours. We also need to guarantee the rights of EU workers in this country, particularly those who work in the NHS or social care, as well as supporting the rights of British people living and working in other EU countries.

I am also concerned about keeping the rights for our wide and varied community in Reading. I was very happy to be part of the Reading Pride parade this year and I have had much success fighting for support of disabled people who live locally. We need to invest in local transport and provide more housing that local people can afford.