Matt Rodda, Reading East (Labour)*

Matt Rodda (Labour)*

THIS is a very important election, which could decide the future of the country for many years to come.

Brexit is a difficult issue and I believe the only way to resolve it is to hold a second referendum. I would campaign to remain in that referendum.

I am concerned that the Government’s approach will lead to a no deal Brexit, which is too far even for many people who voted to leave in 2016.

In addition, many local people have suffered from deep cuts to vital local services since 2010 and I believe we need real change for Britain.

I am campaigning for significant extra investment in our NHS, police, schools and other services.

A final say on Brexit: I support a public vote and I would campaign to remain.

Real change for Britain: After years of cuts, we need real change to create a fairer society.

Tackling climate change: I support Labour’s green industrial revolution plan.

Campaign for housing: I want more genuinely affordable housing to buy and rent.

Save Reading Gaol: Reading Gaol should be saved for our community, not become luxury flats.

