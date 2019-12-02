Khalil Ahmed, Wycombe (Labour)

Khalil Ahmed (Labour)

HIGH Wycombe has been my home for more than 40 years. I attended local schools and have raised my children here.

In 2011 I was elected to represent Disraeli ward as a councillor and I spent 2014 as the Mayor of High Wycombe, raising £36,000 for two charities, Diabetes UK and the Cardiomyopathy Association.

Recently, I have championed the town’s charter market, a High Wycombe town council, recognition of the 4,000 women affected by state pension inequality and the declaration of a local climate change emergency. If elected as MP, I pledge to:

• Campaign for the return of A&E, maternity and paediatric departments to Wycombe Hospital.

• Push for the reversal of school cuts and higher funding for local schools

• Build more social and affordable housing

• Improve public transport, particularly for the rural areas of Wycombe

• Seek a confirmatory referendum on Brexit.