Steve Baker, Wycombe (Conservative)*

Steve Baker (Conservative)*

AFTER comprehensive school in Cornwall, I joined the RAF as an engineer officer. I read for an MSc in computer science and then worked in the software businesses. I was first elected to Parliament in 2010.

I am a long-standing member of the Treasury select committee and served as a minister with responsibilities across government.

My priorities are promoting prosperity through financial reform, free trade and peace, improving public services and mending holes in our social safety net.

As chairman of the European Research Group, my work on exiting the EU has attracted national and international coverage.

I have been a diligent MP, meeting constituents, businesses, charities and interest groups each week.

I know we live in a beautiful part of the world and will do all I can to protect the quality of life of those living here.