Toni Brodelle, Wycombe (Liberal Democrat)

Toni Brodelle (Liberal Democrat)

I HAVE lived, worked and campaigned in Wycombe for most of my life. I am a teacher, campaigner for Bucks Together for Education and member of the Green/Lib-Dem Climate Action Network. My children attend Wycombe schools and my family live and work here.

I believe in our place at the heart of an open and forward-thinking Europe, while also being committed to tackling the issues we face as a community. I am proactive and involved, taking time to listen carefully and act promptly.

I am a member of the House of Lords task group on Syria, founder of the Wycombe Refugee Partnership and a supporter of Wycombe Homeless Connection. I believe how we care for the most vulnerable defines us as a community.

After years of cuts, complacency and divisive rhetoric, I believe that my skills, experience, integrity and dedication make me the right person to represent Wycombe at Westminster.