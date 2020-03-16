Repairs cash

Monday, 16 March 2020

WINDOWS at the groundsman’s house and Old Pavilion in Wargrave are to be repaired.

The parish council has agreed to pay £2,177 for the work to a company offering a 20-year guarantee.

Members also accepted an estimate of £2,500 for the emergency repair of the flat roof on the groundsman’s house following a significant leak during the recent storms.

