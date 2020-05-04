Virus scams warning

OXFORDSHIRE County Council is supporting Businesses Against Scams, a national trading standards initiative.

The council says that with remote working and many businesses having to stop or diversify their trading practices, criminals are seizing the opportunity to target employees who are isolated from colleagues.

Scams include criminals impersonating government officials or a senior member of a business in order to put pressure on employees to give out sensitive information or make payments. Criminals will also try and gain access to businesses devices and networks.

Councillor Judith Heathcoat, cabinet member for community safety, said: “Criminals will use every opportunity to defraud and they don’t care about the devastation it can cause.”

The initiative provides free online tools for businesses to help train their staff to identify and prevent potential scams.

Businesses can sign up at www.friendsagainstscams.

org.uk/BAS