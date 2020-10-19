Monday, 19 October 2020

Cabins U-turn

A RESTAURATEUR has withdrawn his support for plans for seven log cabins on land off Tidmore Lane, Woodcote.

The Highwayman in Checkendon originally favoured the holiday homes proposal by Marcellus Brown, saying it would support the local economy.

But now it has told South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, that the final design is “a long way off” what had been proposed.

Owner Paul Burrows said: “This will add nothing to the area, is unsympathetic and will be damaging to the environment. I would like to distance myself from it.”

