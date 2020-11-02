Council may save £25m

Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
OXFORDSHIRE County Council hopes to save up to £25 million to offset the possible long-term impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The authority says it must plan “carefully and pragmatically” for challenges as the pandemic has created an “unusual” level of uncertainty over how much support the Government will offer.
It says savings could come from reviewing the council’s properties to “reduce costs and maximise income streams” and agreeing joint contracts with other councils.
Council leader Ian Hudspeth said: “We continue to lobby central government at every opportunity for additional money.”
