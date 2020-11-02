Monday, 02 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Council may save £25m

Council may save £25m

OXFORDSHIRE County Council hopes to save up to £25 million to offset the possible long-term impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The authority says it must plan “carefully and pragmatically” for challenges as the pandemic has created an “unusual” level of uncertainty over how much support the Government will offer.

It says savings could come from reviewing the council’s properties to “reduce costs and maximise income streams” and agreeing joint contracts with other councils.

Council leader Ian Hudspeth said: “We continue to lobby central government at every opportunity for additional money.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33