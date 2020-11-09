Infrastructure leader resigns

THE leader of the neighbourhood plan delivery team’s infrastructure team has resigned.

Dave Rushton told parish councillors that he was “surprised” to read in the Henley Standard that they had voted to oppose the Chalgrove Airfield development of 3,000 homes when his team had not been consulted.

Mr Rushton said: “I feel very strongly that we have just been ignored on this. I’m not prepared to put work in and be ignored.”

Council chairman Bill Pattison replied: “I’m sorry you have decided to go. Thank you for all the work you have done. That’s all I can say on this one because it has gone through full council.”