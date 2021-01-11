Warning of vaccine con

SCAMMERS have been trying to trick people into giving them money by promising them a coronavirus vaccination.

Oxfordshire County Council is urging residents to be cautious following a string of incidents across the country.

The crooks have made approaches by text or via a recorded voice message on people’s phones.

Residents are urged to respond to the message and give out personal information, including financial details, in order to book a vaccination.

The covid-19 vaccine is offered free of charge to people who are most at risk of catching the virus and they will be contacted directly by the NHS.

Jody Kerman, Oxfordshire County Council’s head of trading standards, said: “Unfortunately, scammers will use any high-profile situation to try to commit their crimes and the coronavirus pandemic has given them a new opportunity.

“Scammers will often use fear tactics, claims of big rewards or access to restricted goods and services — trying to rush their victims and taking away their time to think.”

The trading standards team is also warning residents to be cautious about suspicious emails related to the coronavirus vaccine.

To report a scam, call the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133.