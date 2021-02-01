Care home plan changed to affordable flats for over-55s

PLANS for a 60-bed care home in Pyrton have been dropped in favour of “affordable” flats for older people.

Beechcroft Developments was granted permission by South Oxfordshire District Council last year to redevelop former Ministry of Defence land at the junction of Shirburn Road and Pyrton Lane.

As well as the home, the plan was for 37 assisted living properties and four staff flats. But now, instead of the home, the company wants to use that part of the site to build a block of 34 flats for people aged 55 and over. There would be 44 parking spaces.

The company says the new plans would mean a reduction in the building’s footprint.

It says: “The proposed development has been sensitively designed with due consideration to the local vernacular to produce a development that sits harmoniously within the wider context of Watlington and Pyrton.”

The original scheme was approved despite the village’s neighbourhood plan earmarking the site for just 15 homes.

Both Pyrton and Shirburn parish councils objected, saying the development would be too big and would harm the rural character of the area as well as being contrary to the neighbourhood plan.

But Watlington Parish Council supported the scheme, saying it would be “efficient” use of a brownfield site and would create jobs and include the provision of land for the proposed bypass.