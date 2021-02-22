Tax discount

Monday, 22 February 2021

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council is offering financial support to people on lower incomes who are struggling to pay their council tax as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

Residents who qualify for the means-tested council tax reduction scheme will now receive up to £270 off their bill for the current financial year, which ends on March 31. This is on top of a £150 discount given in June.

Councillor Leigh Rawlins, cabinet member for finance, said: “For many families and individuals this will make a real difference over the next couple of months.”

