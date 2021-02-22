Tax discount

Road safety improvements already making difference
NEW traffic-calming measures in Goring high ... [more]
Monday, 22 February 2021
SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council is offering financial support to people on lower incomes who are struggling to pay their council tax as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.
Residents who qualify for the means-tested council tax reduction scheme will now receive up to £270 off their bill for the current financial year, which ends on March 31. This is on top of a £150 discount given in June.
Councillor Leigh Rawlins, cabinet member for finance, said: “For many families and individuals this will make a real difference over the next couple of months.”
22 February 2021
More News:
Road safety improvements already making difference
NEW traffic-calming measures in Goring high ... [more]
Man’s anger at police record of ‘hate crime’
AN elderly man is angry that police have kept a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say